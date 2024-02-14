CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow, important instructions to check

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Board Exam 2024 from February 15 onwards. CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow, important instructions

This year, more than 39 lakh candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad. The CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm/1.30 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2024: Board issues notice ahead of exams, asks students to report at exam halls latest by 10 AM tomorrow

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Important instructions here

Candidates who will appear for the board examination this year can check the list of instructions given below.

All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am on all exam days. Only those students will be allowed entry who arrive at 10.00 am. The examination will begin at 10.30 am Candidates will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre on all exam days. Appearing candidates will have to bring their own stationery to the exam centre. Once the question paper is distributed, candidates should read the questions carefully before answering them. Candidates residing in Delhi will have to leave their homes early, and as advised, can use the metro services to reach the exam centres on time.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released an important notice on the rumours and fake information that may do the rounds during the exam tenure. The details for the same can be checked here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.