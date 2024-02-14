CBSE Board Exam 2024: Board issues notice ahead of exams, asks students to report at exam halls latest by 10 AM tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification wherein it has stated more than 39 lakh students from across India and 26 countries will appear for the Class 10th and 12th board exams that begin tomorrow (February 15). It further informed that 5,80,192 students will appear for the board exams from 877 examination centres in Delhi. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams from tomorrow. In a latest notification, it has advised candidates to report to the exam halls well in advance, i.e. on for before 10 AM.(File/AFP)

In the notification, the CBSE has advised students to arrive on or before 10 AM before the exam commences at 10.30 am. The Board has asked students to leave their homes early and reach their respective exam centers well in advance to avoid traffic snarls owing to the prevailing situation in Delhi. Students can also use metro services to reach the examination centres, advised the CBSE.

CBSE students across India and other countries have also been asked to reach the examination centres before 10 AM considering the local traffic and weather conditions as well as the distance. Students who arrive later than 10.00 am will not be allowed entry into the examination hall, said the CBSE.

Schools have also been asked to help and guide the parents and students in this regard.

Check the notice here: