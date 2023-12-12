CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet for Class 10, 12 released, check timetable here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. The timetable has been released for Class 10, 12. Candidates who will appear for the board examination in 2024 can check the timetables here. CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates

As per the schedule, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024 and the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Both Class 10, 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

CBSE practical exams for all affiliated schools in Indian and abroad will begin from January 1, 2024 except for schools situated in the winter-bound areas. The winter-bound schools practical examination was started on November 14 and will end on December 14, 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet: How to download

The date sheet when released on the official website can be downloaded by appearing candidates by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Class 10 datesheet

Class 12 datesheet