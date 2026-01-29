CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 hall ticket link when out

The Class 10 or Secondary main exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and Class 12 or Senior School Certificate examination 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam scheduled on March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 11 for Class 10 and April 10 for Class 12.

The admit card has been released for private candidates.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details.