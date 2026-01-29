CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 hall ticket link when out
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10, 12 board examination can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More
The Class 10 or Secondary main exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and Class 12 or Senior School Certificate examination 2026 will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam scheduled on March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 11 for Class 10 and April 10 for Class 12.
The admit card has been released for private candidates.
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: Official website to check
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 News Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link available on home page.
A new page will open where candidates will enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
