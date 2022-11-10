Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 time tables
CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. As per previous years' trends, the board is expected to release time tables for the upcoming board exams soon.

CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15, the board had announced while publishing results for the 2021-22 batch. On the date sheets, students will also find some exam day guidelines that they need to follow.

Unlike last year, CBSE board exam 2023 will be held once. Another central board, CISCE will also hold exams once-a-year from 2023. CISCE's ICSE and ISC date sheets are also awaited.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet, time table for ICSE, ISC and state board exams

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 10, 2022 01:31 PM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Sample papers, syllabus released

    CBSE had previously released sample question papers, syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023. These are available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023 from February 15

    As per official information, board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students next year will begin on February 15. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 12:43 PM IST

    Where to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2023 time table

    CBSE will publish time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 separately on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    CBSE board exam date sheet 2023

    Based on past years' trends, CBSE date sheets for 2023 board exams are expected to be released soon.

