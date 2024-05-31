CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 supply exam dates out, registration begins at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024 dates. The registration for private candidates has started on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2024 dates out, registration begins(PTI)

The official website also allows for the submission of LOCs for supplementary examinations. The last date to register for the supply exam is June 15, 2024.

The official website reads, “the registration facility is only for private candidates. Regular school candidates who want to apply for supplementary/improvement exams should apply through their school only. Applications submitted directly by candidates will not be considered.”

The Class 10 supplementary examination will be conducted from July 15, 2024 onwards and Class 12 supplementary examination will be conducted only on July 15, 2024.

As per the official notice, the submission of LOC is to be done through the Pariksha Sangam link available on CBSE website. Only those regular students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examination. The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and the password already available with them for logging in to the system for submission of LOC.

The supply examination will be conducted on the basis of syllabus prescribed for the Board examination for session 2023-24, which is available on official website. The admit card release date will be informed separately.

CBSE Board Supplementary Exam 2024: How to register

All the private candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for supply exam.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select Class 12 imp/comptt or Class 10 supply/imp link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹300/- per subject for private candidate in India, ₹1000/- per subject for private candidate in Nepal and ₹2000/- per subject for candidates outside India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.