CBSE Class 10 supplementary result 2023 announced, here's how to check marks at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, August 4 announced CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement or both Compartment and Improvement examination can check their marks on the result portal of the board: results.cbse.nic.in.

Check CBSE 10th supply results here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Login credentials required to check CBSE Class 10 Compartment results are roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

This year, a total of 1,27,622 students took the CBSE Class 10 Compartment examination, with 60,551 (47.40%) passing. The pass percentage of girls is 49.90% and boy's pass per cent is 46%.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023: Check here

Steps to view CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Open the result page

Now, open the ‘Secondary School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023’ link

Enter the required details and login

Check and download the result.

CBSE conducted Compartment examinations for Class 10 students from July 17 to 22.

Results of Class 12 Compartment examination were announced on August 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}