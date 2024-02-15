CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2024 from today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin Class 10th and 12th final theory examinations today, February 15. Class 10 examinations will end on March 10 and Class 12 examinations will continue till April 2. Admit cards were issued to students through the Pariksha Sangam portal on cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exam 2024 live updates CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2024

On the first day of examinations, Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held while Class 12 Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers are scheduled for the same day.

Over 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries will appear for the Class 10th and 12th board exams this year.

In 877 exam centres located in Delhi, 5,80,192 students will write their examinations. The board has issued a special advisory for Delhi students in view of the farmers’ march towards the city.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic-related issues which may cause a delay in reaching the examination centre... Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can arrive on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly,” the board said.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will be held in single shifts, starting at 10:30 am. Depending on the length of the papers, these exams will continue till 1:30 pm or 12:30 pm.