CBSE Class 12 students hail cancellation of examination

Hailing the cancellation of their board exams, CBSE Class 12 students here said their life was more precious than the examination.

An elated Nandini Goel, a Class 12 board examinee of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, "This is great news. I am very happy not only because of the cancellation of exams but also about the fact that the virus won’t spread more. Most students across the nation would be relieved as their mental health at this point of time is feeble. Many students lost their loved ones in recent times."

"But, now we are all agog to know how they will grade us and how we will get marks. While some students are happy because they already hold an offer from their desired colleges, others worry how DU will admit students. Nevertheless I am content," said Nandini who took admission in Christ College, Bengaluru.

"Let's hope the batch is the first and the last to experience such a roller-coaster ride. But I am satisfied with the decision as heath comes first. This on and off relationship with my Class 12 was a weird yet memorable experience," said Tanya Jain, another Class 12 student.

She said, "The fact is that the students were under stress. With the government postponing the decision for cancellation of board exams nearly three times and the ironically 'official datesheet' being revised twice, I was really confused."

"The decision was welcomed by my friends and their parents who were anxious over the indecision of the board regarding the examination. I feel that the decision to calculate the marks internally is not an ideal one and that the board should explore other options to assess students," said Abhinav Baranwal, a student of Study Hall.

Chairman of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, Sarvesh Goel said, "We welcome this move by the government. This will not only end the pressure of appearing in board examination on students but also give relief to all the people who must have been engaged in conducting examinations. The results will also be declared soon which will allow the students to plan for admissions in India and abroad."

Navyug Radiance principal B Singh said seeing the current situation and uncertainty in the near future, it was the right decision to cancel the board exams. The health and safety of students and teachers was on priority, she said.

However, not all school principals and managers are happy with the exam being cancelled. For instance, Meenakshi Bahadur, principal of Study Hall said, "I was disappointed. The situation was improving and by another month the Covid-19 cases would have been reduced. There was no hurry to make the announcement in June."

"It may have come as a blessing in disguise for some, but most of the students prepared with thorough conviction. But this declaration of cancellation of CBSE Board exams has somewhat induced a feeling of dismay and discontent," said Lokesh Singh, manager of the school said.