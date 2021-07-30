CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12th Results 2021 on Friday, July 30. Candidates who have registered for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The result can also be checked on other result websites including cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in.

This year around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CBSE Results 2021 Class 12th: How to check

• Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

• Click on CBSE Results 2021 Class 12th link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for Class 12 was cancelled by the central government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board had later formed a 13 member committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was prepared.