CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Updates on Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card

board exams
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 02:30 PM IST

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet have not been released, but is expected to be released soon. Keep checking this blog for latest updates on datesheet, admit card. 

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card at cbse.gov.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Exams 2023 datesheet likely soon. The examination for Class 10, 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards across the country at various exam centres. 

The Class 10, 12 datesheet when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time. The Board will conduct the practical exams from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. 

As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID19. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2022 02:30 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important dates 

    For date sheet: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in

    For SQP: cbseacademic.nic.in

    For result: results.cbse.nic.in

  • Dec 09, 2022 02:01 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th and 12th date sheet: Websites to check

    cbse.gov.in

    cbse.nic.in

  • Dec 09, 2022 01:58 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Practical exam from Jan 1, 2023

    Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Exams 2023 practical examination will begin from January 1, 2023.

  • Dec 09, 2022 01:43 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date: Expected to be released soon 

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date has not been released yet, but is expected to be released soon. Candidates can check the time table when released on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. 

