CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Updates on Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Exams 2023 datesheet likely soon. The examination for Class 10, 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards across the country at various exam centres.

The Class 10, 12 datesheet when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time. The Board will conduct the practical exams from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad.

As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID19. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below.