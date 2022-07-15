CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Latest update on CBSE class 10th and 12th results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class results 12 soon. This year over 34 lakh candidates are awaiting CBSE class 10th and 12th result. As per the ANI report CBSE class 10th and 12th result is expected to be released in the last week of July.

Once the result is out it will be available on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in . Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the digilocker.gov.in and UMANG apps.

This year the CBSE exam were held in two terms the results of the Term 1 exams, which were held in November and December of last year, have already been released.