CBSE results: Two years in a row, no merit list for classes 10, 12

This is the second year in a row, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not release merit list for classes 10 and 12.

The last time the Board had announced class 10 and 12 exam toppers was in 2019. In class 10 exam, 97 students were in top three positions and in class 12 a total of 23 students were in top three positions.

In 2020, the board could not conduct the exams completely due to COVID-19 pandemic. In many centres in north-east part of Delhi, the exams had to be stopped due to a riot.

Last year, the exams were only held for the papers scheduled between February 15 to March 20, while papers were scheduled till April. On March 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the boards exams had to be stopped.

After reviewing the situation, the board decided to finalise the marks of all the board examinees following an alternative marking scheme.

CBSE had declared class 10 result 2020 on July 15 and class 12 result 2020 on July 13.

Unlike its previous years, the board only released the pass percentage, region wise performance, gender wise pass percent, institution wise performance, etc.

No merit list was released in 2020.

This year also, the Board will not release any merit list as it could not conduct exams due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to begin on May 4.

"As a special case, the Board will neither declare subject wise 0.1% merit list of students nor issue merit certificates," the CBSE has said.

