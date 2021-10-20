Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: Important notice on change of city of exam centre issued
board exams

CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: Important notice on change of city of exam centre issued

CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: CBSE has issued an issued an important notice for students who want to change the city of their examination centre for term 1 examination.
CBSE will inform students, at an appropriate time, to make requests to their respective schools to change the city of exam centre.(HT file)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an important notice for students who want to change the city of their examination centre for term 1 examination. 

CBSE said that this decision has been taken as it has been observed that a number of students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and they are residing somewhere else.

CBSE will inform students, at an appropriate time, to make requests to their respective schools to change the city of exam centre.  The board further said that the schools will forward the requests to CBSE in an online system.

The board has also asked the students and schools to regularly visit the CBSE website. The students should make the request to their schools as soon as they are informed in this regard. 

The request should be made within a stipulated time as no request will be accepted after that period. Also, the window to make request will open for a short duration.  

RELATED STORIES

CBSE has recently released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 term 1 board examinations. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary result 2021 declared, direct link here 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 soon, know how to check 
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP