CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: Important notice on change of city of exam centre issued

CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued an important notice for students who want to change the city of their examination centre for term 1 examination.

CBSE said that this decision has been taken as it has been observed that a number of students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and they are residing somewhere else.

CBSE will inform students, at an appropriate time, to make requests to their respective schools to change the city of exam centre. The board further said that the schools will forward the requests to CBSE in an online system.

The board has also asked the students and schools to regularly visit the CBSE website. The students should make the request to their schools as soon as they are informed in this regard.

The request should be made within a stipulated time as no request will be accepted after that period. Also, the window to make request will open for a short duration.

CBSE has recently released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 term 1 board examinations.