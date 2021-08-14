CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check Plus Two Results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check Plus Two Results for Arts and vocational courses on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Around 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The Plus two result will be available to official site and can be checked by following these simple steps given below.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year more than 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The board had earlier cancelled the examination due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Later, it had decided to prepare Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts Result on the basis of internal assessment policy.