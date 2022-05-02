CISCE Sem 2 Exam 2022 Live: ICSE Maths, ISC English paper 2 exams today
- ICSE or Class 10 Maths paper will begin at 11 am and ISC or Class 12 English paper 2 exam starts at 2 pm. Live updates here.
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ICSE or Class 10 Maths and ISC or Class 12 English (Paper 2) exams on Monday, May 2. ICSE paper will begin at 11 am and ISC paper will begin at 2 pm. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Students will get 10 additional minutes to read the questions.
Students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall which will be required to get entry. They should wear masks and follow the COVID related instructions.
For analysis of papers and reaction of students, follow this live blog.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 02, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam day guidelines
- Sit in the exam hall 5 minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination.
- Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given on the paper.
- Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet.
- Write your UID, index number and subject name in space provided for it. Write these details on the front page of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, or graph papers, write these information on those sheets as well.
- Use only black or blue ballpoint pen to answer questions.
-
May 02, 2022 10:09 AM IST
ICSE, ISC sem 2 exam: COVID instructions for students
- Reach the exam venue well ahead of time.
- Ensure staggered movement and social distancing at the exam venue.
- Wear face masks.
-
May 02, 2022 09:43 AM IST
ICSE exams 2022 started on April 25
The ICSE term 2 examination 2022 started on Monday, April 25 while the ISC term 2 exams began on Tuesday, April 26.
-
May 02, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ICSE Maths, ISC English paper timings
ICSE Maths exam will begin at 11 am, and ISC English paper 2 exam will begin at 2 pm. The duration of each paper is 90 minutes.
-
May 02, 2022 09:26 AM IST
ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams
ICSE (Class 10) Maths and ISC (Class 12) English paper 2 exams are scheduled for Monday, May 2.
CISCE Sem 2 Exam 2022 Live: ICSE Maths, ISC English paper 2 exams today
- ICSE or Class 10 Maths paper will begin at 11 am and ISC or Class 12 English paper 2 exam starts at 2 pm. Live updates here.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Live: Class 12 Hindi, Class 10 Home Sc papers today
- CBSE Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi exams are scheduled for May 2. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Check Class 10 Home Science, Class 12 Hindi syllabus
- CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample question papers, marking scheme and syllabi of these subjects.
MP Board Result 2022: MPSOS Ruk jana nahi yojana registration begins
ICSE EVS exams 2022: CISCE 10th Students find paper scoring, within syllabus
MP Board toppers 2022: Suchita Pandey, Nancy Dubey top 10th, Pragati Mittal 12th
- MP Board toppers 2022: has topped the MP board Class 10 exams 2022 while … has topped the MPBSE class 12 exams, the results for which were declared today.
mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 out, direct link to check scores
- mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The MP board has announced MPBSE 10th, 12th results today. Here's the steps to check your marks.
MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th results on hindustantimes.com
MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live: Pragati Mittal from Sheopur tops with 98.8%
- MP Board Class 12 Results 2022 Live Updates: The class 12 results of MP board announced at 1pm today. Follow this story for latest updates regarding the MPBSE inter results.
MP Board 10th results live: Suchita Pandey & Nancy Dubey are joint toppers
MP Board Results 2022: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th marks at hindustantimes.com
- MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The MP board results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared at 1pm on April 29. Students can check their results here at hindustantimes.com and also at the official website of MP Board. Know steps to check and get direct link here
MP Board Results 2022 live: Check MPBSE marksheet, know toppers here
- MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates The MP board results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams result declared at 1 pm. Students can check their results here at hindustantimes.com apart from official website of MP Board.
MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 result releasing today at 1pm
CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: What Class 12 students said after paper
- CISCE ISC Commerce term 2 Exams 2022: Students in Lucknow on Thursday found ISC Commerce paper to be equitable and scoring Harsimran Singh a commerce stream student of CMS Kanpur Road branch said the paper was straight forward and as per the ISC norms.
CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper was easy but lengthy: Students
- CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper: In Lucknow, CBSE class 12 students who appeared in Library and Information Science felt question paper was easy and lengthy.