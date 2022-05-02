CISCE Sem 2 Exam 2022 Live: ICSE Maths, ISC English paper 2 exams today

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ICSE or Class 10 Maths and ISC or Class 12 English (Paper 2) exams on Monday, May 2. ICSE paper will begin at 11 am and ISC paper will begin at 2 pm. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Students will get 10 additional minutes to read the questions.

Students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall which will be required to get entry. They should wear masks and follow the COVID related instructions.

