Education News Live: CBSE, UPMSP UP board exam, JEE Main, NEET 2023 updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards are expected to announce dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. CBSE date sheet will be published on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in. Date sheets for ICSE and ISC board exams are also expected soon.
Meanwhile, announcements on engineering and medical entrance tests, JEE Main 2023 and NEET 2023 are awaited. Recently, NTA warned candidates about a fake notice on JEE Main 2023 dates. The entrance test is held twice-a-year and registration will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 12:22 PM
CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet tomorrow?
As per some reports, CBSE board exam 2023 dates will be announced tomorrow while some other reports suggest it will be announced in December. However, the board has not made any announcement yet.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 12:13 PM
JEE Main 2023: Where to check official updates
Check official updates on JEE Main 2023 on jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and on official social media pages of the agency.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 11:35 AM
When is JEE Main 2023
NTA has not announced JEE Main 2023 date. Recently, a notification saying JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April and registration will begin in November but NTA confirmed that it is a fake notice.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 11:26 AM
How to check CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet
- Go to cbse.nic.in
- Click on Class 10/Class 12 (Secondary/Senior Secondary) final exam 2023 time table link.
- Download the date sheet.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 11:23 AM
UPMSP UP board exam 2023 time table
Time table for UP board High School and Inter final exams 2023 will be published on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.
Sat, 19 Nov 2022 11:22 AM
CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet soon
CBSE will announce detailed date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 on cbse.nic.in.