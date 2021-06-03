Exams 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam cancelled

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 was cancelled on June 1 by the Union government. CISCE also postponed its ISC Exam 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic on the same day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 scrapped CBSE Class 12 board exams in the ‘interest of students’ and keeping under consideration the health and safety of students.

Many state governments have hailed the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board examination. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision.

Soon after the announcement of cancellation of Class 12 exams, many states including Uttar Pradesh, MP, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana also cancelled their Class 12 exams. Rajasthan has cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Some other states are trying to reach to a decision on Class 12 exams. West Bengal is likely to announce its decisions on board exams in a few days.

Meanwhile, the govt has not yet made any announcement for entrance examinations including JEE Mains and NEET. However, the Ministry of Education is expected to soon review the situation to take a call on conducting the two remaining editions of JEE-Mains and NEET exam. The JEE Mains exam that was scheduled to be conducted in April and May has been postponed. The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021.