UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: How marks will be calculated

Hours after making announcement for cancellation of UP board class 12 examination, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released formula how marks will be awarded to class 12 and 10 students

The marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in class 10 and 11, according to an official release issued by deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma who is also secondary education minister of state.

If the class 11 marks are not available, the marks obtained in pre-board exams will be considered, the release added.

For the regular and private students of class 12 whose class 10 and 11 marks are not available, such students will be promoted with pass certificates only, Sharma said.

Likewise, for class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of average of their class 9 marks and pre- board exam marks of class 10. Those class 10 students whose pre-board and class 9 marks are not available will be promoted with pass certificates only.

The class 10 and 12 students of 2021 will also be allowed to take exam of either one subject or all subjects in the next intermediate exam to improve their scores if they wish to do so.

Sharma said, "For the first time, the world's biggest board will not conduct both class 10 and 12 board exams this year.”

He said a total of 29.94 lakh (2.9 million) high school students and 26.10 lakh (2.6 million) intermediate students will benefit from the decision to cancel the exams

He said while all requisite arrangements for conducting the exams were in place, they were cancelled considering the health of teachers and students.

Sharma said that in view of Covid-19, the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had already reduced syllabus by 30%.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Saturday (May 29) cancelled the board’s high school (class 10) examinations in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the stafte.