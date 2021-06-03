Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021: MBSE HSLC result declared, check result here

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021 on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check MBSE HSLC results on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

Candidates can also check the High School Leaving Certificate result on the third part result website on indiaresults.com as the official website is redirected to the third party website. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check MBSE HSLC Result here

Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in.

• A new page of Indiaresults will open.

• Click on Mizoram and again click on Mizoram Class 10 Result 2021 link available on the home page,

• Enter the roll number and registration number and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 Board exam in the state for theory papers was conducted from April 1 to April 20, 2021. The practical exams were conducted from April 16 to April 20, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBSE.