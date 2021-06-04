NIOS Class 12 Exam 2021 cancelled, objective criteria to be announced soon

National Institute of Open Schooling has cancelled NIOS Class 12 Exam 2021. The examination has been cancelled keeping the safety and security of students under consideration and on priority. The objective criteria for evaluating students will be announced by the Institute soon. Both theory and practical exams for senior secondary courses has been cancelled.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took his official Twitter account to make the announcement. He wrote, “Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 Lakhs students.”

The examination for Class 12 was scheduled to be conducted in June has been cancelled. In the notice released by NIOS, the Institute has mentioned that any learner who is not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in Public Examination or through on-demand examination as and when situation becomes conducive to hold the exam. The result of the concerned learner in such circumstances in Public exam or in ODE will be treated as Final.