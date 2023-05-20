Girls outshine boys in HP Board Class 12 results

Girls put up a stellar performance outshining boys in arts, commerce, and science stream's merit list in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, results of which were declared on Saturday.

HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023: Girls outshine boys in all streams (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO/For representation)

The Class 12 examinations were conducted between March 10 and 31.

The overall pass percentage was 79.4%. The results will be available on the HPBOSE’s website at www.hpbose.org.

HPBoSE secretary Vishal Sharma said that a total of 1,05,369 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 83,418 passed. As many as 8139 candidates got a compartment.

Sharma said that further said that candidates who want their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked may apply through online mode only by depositing fees of ₹500 and ₹400 respectively till June 4.

Science stars

Ojaswini Upamanyu of the Government School, Ghanari (Una district), topped the science stream by scoring 98.6% marks, followed by Kanpuriya of Government School Chururu, (Una), who bagged the second position by scoring 98.2% marks.

Arnav of Government School, Houri Devi (Kangra) and Arshdeep Chaudhary of Government School, Dhusara (Una) stood joint third by scoring 98% marks each.

Of the 36 students who made it to the list of top 10, twenty-four were girls and 12 boys.

Arts aces

In the arts stream, Tarnija Thakur of DAV School, Una, Divya Jyoti of Root Model Public School, Karsog (Mandi), Nupur Kaith of Government Girls School, Portmote (Shimla) and Jyesh of Government School, Jarwa Juneli (Sirmaur) jointly stood first by scoring 97.4% marks each.

Niharika Thakur of Government Girls School, Portmore scored 97.2% marks to grab the second position while Saniya of Government Schoo, Utpur (Hamirpur), Kashish of Government School, Rampur Bushahr (Shimla) and Bhumika Thakur of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar (Solan) remaind joint third with 97% marks each.

Fifty students have made it to the merit list of whom 45 are girls.

Commerce champs

Vrinda Thakur of Government School, Sarahan (Sirmaur) topped the commerce stream with 98.4% marks followed by Anisha of BKD School (Devi Nagar), Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur), who scored 98% marks. Ankita of Government School, Ghanari (Una) and Sweta Devi of The New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri (Kangra) scored 97.6% marks each to bag the third position. A total of 24 students made it to the merit list of whom 21 are girls.

Forty-nine students figured in the joint merit list of whom 37 are girls.

