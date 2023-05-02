Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science stream Result 2023 released at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced the HSC (Class 12) board exam results for Science stream students on May 2. The GSEB HSC science stream results are available on the official website at gseb.org. Apart from the official website, candidates can check their results through WhatsApp by sending their seat number to 6357300971. For updates, follow the GSEB Class 12th live blog. For updates follow the GSEB HSC result live updates.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam was 72.02% for regular students. In the year 2022, around 1,08,154 total students were registered for the HSC Science examination, out of which 1,04,464 candidates took the examination.

Here's the direct link to check the result

GSEB HSCresults: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click the result link.

Key in your login details.

Your GSEB 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout for future reference.

