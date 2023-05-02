Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 science stream exam can check their respective results through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org

Apart from the official website, students can also check their board results via WhatsApp, by sending seat numbers to 6357300971. However, to check the results on mobile, candidates can follow the steps given below.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Gujarat Board conducted Class 12 examinations from March 14 onwards. The exam concluded on March 28, 2023. As per media reports, more than 1 lakh candidates have appeared for HSC exam out of which 40,000 students appeared for their Class 12 science stream examination with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (PCM), while the remaining 59000 students took the HSC science stream examination with Biology, Physics, and Chemistry (PCB). More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of GSEB.

