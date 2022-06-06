GSEB Gujarat board 10th Result 2022 out at gseb.org: Check SSC result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, released the GSEB Class 10 results on June 6 at 8 a.m. Candidates who sat the Class 10 board exams in the state can view their results on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022 and ended on April 9, 2022 in various test centers around the state.

This year around 10 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat GSEB SSC examination. GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

<strong>Direct link to check result&nbsp;</strong>

GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2022: How to download

Go to the official website of the board at, gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be released on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The GSEB class 10th result was announced on June 29 last year and teh overall pass percentage was 100.