GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results declared

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced Class 12th HSC results for Arts and Commerce stream students today. GSEB HSC results link is available on gseb.org. Students can check their marks using board exam seat numbers. GSEB HSC result 2023 live updates.

GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results out on gseb.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GSEB has already declared SSC and HSC Science stream results.

Apart from the official website, students can also check results using WhatsApp. They can send seat numbers to 6357300971.

GSEB said that hard copies of marks sheets and certificates will be distributed at schools later.

GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check

Go to gseb.org. Go to the HSC result page. Enter your seat number and login. Check your result.

Gujarat HSC Science results were declared earlier this month. This year, 65.58 per cent students have passed in the Gujarat Board Class 12th Science examination. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 per cent and for Group B, it is 61.71 per cent.