GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: 73.27% students pass General stream, result link here

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GSEB HSC result 2023. Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results were declared at 8 am. The result link for Arts and Commerce is active on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC result 2023 direct link

Students can also use WhatsApp to check results. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

The marksheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect it from there. A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.