GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: 73.27% students pass General stream, result link here

Updated on May 31, 2023 09:36 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results have been declared on gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 live: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results out on gseb.org, direct link
GSEB HSC Result 2023 live: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results out on gseb.org, direct link
ByHT Education Desk
GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GSEB HSC result 2023. Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results were declared at 8 am. The result link for Arts and Commerce is active on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. 

GSEB HSC result 2023 direct link

Students can also use WhatsApp to check results. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

The marksheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect it from there. A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Gujarat 12th general stream result: Percentile rank

    Above 99: 5,093 students

    Above 98: 10,079 students

    Above 96: 20,305 students

    Above 94: 30,536 students

    Above 92: 40,194 students

    Above 90: 50,550 students

    Above 85: 75,358 students

    Above 80: 1,00,677 students

    Above 75: 1,24,411 students

    Above 70: 1,50,239 students

    Above 65: 1,73,714 students

    Above 60: 1,98,091 students

    Above 50: 2,46,537 students

    Above 40: 2,94,557 students

    Above 30: 3,41,617 students

    Above 20: 3,88,077 students

    Above 00: 4,71,343 students

  • May 31, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat 12th result 2023: Most students took exam in Gujarati medium

    A total of 4,22,196 students wrote the GSEB HSC general stream exam in Gujarati medium of whom 72.83 per cent have passed. 

  • May 31, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat board 12th Arts, Commerce result 2023: Marks vs grade

    91-100: A1 grade

    81-90: A2

    71-80: B1

    61-70: B2

    51-60: C1

    41-50: C2

    33-40: D

    21-32: E1

    20 and below: E2

    To qualify in a subject, a candidate must get at least the D grade. To pass the exam, s/he must get at least D in all subjects. Those who have obtained E1 or E2 in the subjects have  to improve their performance through subsequent attempts. 

  • May 31, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: Boys' pass percentage down

    The pass percentage of male candidates in GSEB HSC general stream is 67.03 per cent, which is a significant drop from last year's 84.67 per cent. The pass percentage of female candidate have also dropped to 80.39 per cent from last year's 89.23 per cent but they have managed to outperform boys by a considerable margin. 

    The overall pass percentage is 73.27 per cent, down from 86.91 per cent in 2022.

  • May 31, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    Gujarat board GSEB HSC result 2023: Schools with 100% result

    A total of 311 schools have recorded 100 per cent results in the general stream, which means no student from those schools have failed the exam. The number has gone down since last year when it was 1,064. On the other hand, 44 schools have recorded less than 10 per cent result. Last year, only one school had less than 10 per cent result. 

  • May 31, 2023 08:20 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat board 12th result highlights: General stream result

    Appeared: 477392

    Pass: 349792

    Pass percentage: 73.27 per cent.

  • May 31, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat board 12th result 2023: 73.27% students pass General stream

    The overall pass percentage of students in the Gujarat board 12th General stream stands at 73.27 per cent. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    GSEB Gujarat board HSC result 2023: Re-verification of results

    GSEB will send a circular regarding post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance to schools along with physical copies of marks sheets.

  • May 31, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check results

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. Ensure that the page you are on reads “HSC GENERAL MARCH-2023 EXAM RESULT”.
    3. Enter your seat number, select the series (A, B, C, D, G, H, P, T, S) and login to check results.
  • May 31, 2023 07:46 AM IST

    Gujarat 12th result 2023 direct link

    GSEB HSC general stream result 2023 direct link

  • May 31, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results declared

    GSEB has announced Gujarat board Class 12th Arts and Commerce (general stream) results. Students can check it on gseb.org. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    Gujarat board 12th result 2023 in a few minutes

    Less than thirty minutes till Gujarat board HSC result 2023. It will be declared at 8 am today. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: Login credentials required

    To check Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce results, students are required to login to the board website using seat numbers.

  • May 31, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: How to check your  marks on website

    1. Go to gseb.org.
    2. Now, open the HSC result 2023 link.
    3. Enter the asked information and login.
    4. Check and download your result. 
  • May 31, 2023 07:01 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: 1 hour remaining

    Gujarat board HSC result for Arts and Commerce students will be announced in an hour, at 8 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 06:42 AM IST

    GSEB 12th result 2023: How to check marks using WhatsApp?

    Students can use WhatsApp and send their seat numbers to 6357300971 to get results on phone.

  • May 31, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    Where to check GSEB Gujarat board HSC Arts, Commerce results 2023?

    Students can go to gseb.org after 8 am and download Gujarat board HSC Arts and Commerce results. 

  • May 31, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    GSEH 12th result 2023 time

    As per official information, GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results will be declared at 8 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    GSEB HSC result 2023: Arts, Commerce results today

    Gujarat Class 12 board exam results for Arts and Commerce streams will be announced today, May 31.

  • May 30, 2023 07:37 PM IST

    GSEB 12th Results 2023: Other ways to check scores 

    Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

  • May 30, 2023 07:35 PM IST

    Gujarat Board Class 12th results: Toppers list to release 

    The pass percentage and toppers list will be available soon after the declaration of Gujarat Board Class 12th results tomorrow. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:31 PM IST

    Gujarat GSEB results 2023: Results tomorrow 

    The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results tomorrow at 8 am. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:26 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Results: How to check scores online 

    • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. 
    • Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link available on the home page. 
    • Enter the login details and click on submit. 
    • Your results will be displayed on the screen. 
    • Check the results and download the page. 
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 
  • May 30, 2023 07:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Class 12th Results 2023: Number of candidates 

    This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have appeared for Commerce and Arts stream board examination in the state. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:21 PM IST

    GSEB 12th Results: Passing criteria 

    To pass the exam, students must receive at least a D mark in each subject as well as overall. Students who get an E should prepare for the supplementary exams.

  • May 30, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    Gujarat HSC Results 2023: Official Notice 

    Official Notice for Gujarat HSC Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce 

  • May 30, 2023 07:18 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Results 2023: Science stream result details 

    The Science stream results was announced on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Science stream this year is 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Exam dates 

    Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

  • May 30, 2023 07:14 PM IST

    Gujarat Board Class 12 Results: Where to check marks 

    gseb.org

    gsebeservice.com

  • May 30, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    GSEB 12th Result 2023: How to download marksheet 

    Go to the official website at gseb.org

    Click the HSC, 12th Result 2023 link for Arts and Commerce. 

    Enter your log-in credentials

    Download and save the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

    Take printout for future use.

  • May 30, 2023 07:13 PM IST

    Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: At 8 am on May 31 

    Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result on May 31, 2023 at 8 am. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:11 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Results: Login credentials 

    Students must use their six-digit seat number to check and download the GSEB HSC result 2023. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:09 PM IST

    Gujarat Class 12th Result 2023: Science stream results out 

    Gujarat Class 12th Result 2023 for Science stream was announced on May 2, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Science stream this year is 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students. 

  • May 30, 2023 07:08 PM IST

    Gujarat Board HSC results 2023: Tomorrow at 8 am 

    GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test result will be announced tomorrow, May 31 at 8 am.

  • May 30, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Websites to check 

    gseb.org

    gsebeservice.com

  • May 30, 2023 06:39 PM IST

    GSEB results 2023: SSC and HSC science results already released

    Gujarat SSC and HSC Science results have already been announced. This year, 65.58 per cent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Science results.

  • May 30, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    GSEB result 2023: Candidates can check their results via WhatsApp

    Students can use WhatsApp to check their marks in addition to the official website. To do this, students must use the app to text their seat numbers to 6357300971.

  • May 30, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    HSC result 2023 Arts: Steps to check 

    Visit the official website at gseb.org

    Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link for Arts or Commerce. 

    Key in your six-digit seat number

    Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2023.

    Take a print out for further reference.

  • May 30, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    GSEB HSC commerce result: Check scores through seat number 

    Candidates can check the GSEB HSC commerce result at the official website of GSEB at gseb.org through their seat number.

  • May 30, 2023 06:17 PM IST

    HSC result 2023 GSEB Arts: Details about marksheets 

    The marksheets of the students will be sent to schools and students can collect it from there. A circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later and sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate.

  • May 30, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    GSEB HSC commerce Result 2023: Alternative method to check scores 

    Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

  • May 30, 2023 06:10 PM IST

    GSEB HSC 2023 Result: How many candidates registered?

    As per various media reports, around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce board examination this year. 

  • May 30, 2023 06:09 PM IST

    GSEB result 2023 for Class 12 Arts, Commerce: How to check 

    • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. 
    • Click on GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link available on the home page. 
    • Enter the login details and click on submit. 
    • Your results will be displayed on the screen. 
    • Check the results and download the page. 
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 
  • May 30, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    HSC result 2023: Where to check 

    HSC result 2023 for Gujarat Board will be available to candidates on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. 

  • May 30, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 31, 2023 

    Time: 8 am 

