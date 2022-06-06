GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board Class 10 result releasing today on gseb.org

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GSEB SSC Result 2022 on June 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Board Class 10 examination can check the result on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board Class 10 board examination in the state began on March 28 and ended on April 9, 2022. Around 10 lakh students have likely taken up the examination this year like previous years. The result can be checked by candidates on the other website gsebservice.com.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

GSEB SSC Result 2022: How to check result

Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Click on GSEB SSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details that are available on the admit card.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the GSEB's marking scheme, a student must obtain a minimum of 33% in both practical and theory examinations combined in the yearly board exams to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board 10 exam 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.