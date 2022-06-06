Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GSEB SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Gujarat Board 10th result will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

This year Gujarat Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 28 to April 9, 2022. Every year around 10 lakh students appear for Gujarat Board Class 10 examination in the state that is conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check the result on mobile as well. The steps to check result on mobile is given below. GSEB Class 10 Live Updates

<strong>Direct link to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2022&nbsp;</strong>

GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile

Go to Google Chrome app on your mobile.

Type gseb.org on the search box available on the page.

The website will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the registration or roll number and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of GSEB.