Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile
board exams

GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile

GSEB SSC Results 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 
GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 08:09 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced GSEB SSC Results 2022 on June 6, 2022. The Gujarat Board 10th result will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. 

This year Gujarat Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 28 to April 9, 2022. Every year around 10 lakh students appear for Gujarat Board Class 10 examination in the state that is conducted at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check the result on mobile as well. The steps to check result on mobile is given below. GSEB Class 10 Live Updates 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check GSEB Class 10 Result 2022&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

GSEB SSC Results 2022: How to check Gujarat board 10th result on mobile

  • Go to Google Chrome app on your mobile.
  • Type gseb.org on the search box available on the page.
  • The website will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the registration or roll number and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of GSEB. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb gseb.org board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP