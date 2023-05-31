Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce results 2023: 73.27% pass in general stream

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Gujarat HSC Results 2023 on May 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Gujarat Board Class 12th examination for Arts stream can check their results on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Gujarat HSC Results 2023(HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year the overall pass percentage is 73.27 percent. A total of 4,77,392 candidates have appeared for the Arts, Commerce stream examination this year. A total of 349792 regular candidates are eligible for certificate. The boys pass percentage is 67.03 percent and girls pass percentage is 80.39 percent.

GSEB HSC Science stream results were announced on May 2, 2023. This year 65.58 percent students passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results. The overall pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. A total of 1,25,563 students took the exam in March this year out of which 1,10,229 were regular students.

Class 12 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14 and was over by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}