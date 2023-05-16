The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the class 10th result 2023. Students who took the examination can check the result on the board website at bseh.org. HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live.

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 Result declared

A total of 5,59,738 candidates have registered for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. This includes 263409 senior secondary candidates and 296329 secondary candidates. The class 10 examinations were held from February 27 to March 25 and the HBSE 12th board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 28.

HBSE 10th result 2023

Haryana Board Class 10: Know how to check

Visit the HBSE official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the HBSE class 1oth result link

Enter the roll number and date of birth on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

HBSE 10th class results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

