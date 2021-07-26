HBSE 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12th Result at bseh.org.in soon

Haryana board of school education, HBSE, will release the class 12 result today. The HBSE result will be available on the official website of the Board. Students can get the result as and when it is released. To download the HBSE 12th result with ease, students have to keep their admit card within reach.

HBSE 12th result: List of websites to check

Students have to login to https://bseh.org.in/

HBSE 12th result updates can also be found at results.gov.in.

On July 26, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his government is toying with the idea of motivating students to plant trees by giving 10 additional marks to Class 12 students in final assessment.

This year, there will be no merit list. The board exams have not been held in the state due to COVID-19. Students are being awarded marks on the basis of their previous performances.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the results of the class 10 examinations in June with a pass percentage of 100%. The board decided that there will be no topper this year, a break in trend for the first time since 1970, when the first examinations under the state board were held.