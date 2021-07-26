Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

HBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12 result to be declared today

HBSE Class 12th Result 2021 to be declared today, July 26, 2021. Haryana Board Class 12 Result will be available on bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:28 AM IST
HBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board Class 12 result to be declared today(HT File/Representative image)

Board of School Education Haryana will declare HBSE Class 12th Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Haryana Board Class 12 result will be announced at 3 pm on July 26. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their results on the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The result will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The Class 12 result will be declared by Jagbir Singh, Chairman, BSEH. This year around 3 lakh students are waiting for their Class 12 results.

HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

This year the board exams were scheduled to begin on April 20, 2021, onwards which was cancelled due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board cancelled the exam before its commencement. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on which the results have been prepared.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Board has decided to follow the 30:10:60 formula for assessing Class 12 scores. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 final marks, 10 percent weightage will be given to Class 11 final exams and 60 percent weightage will be given to Class 12 internal assessment and practical marks.

Also, due to the COVID19 pandemic, the schools that were not able to conduct Class 11 final marks, the Board had decided to give only 10 percent weightage to Class 11 final exams.

Topics
bseh haryana board result hbse

