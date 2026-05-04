Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in Himachal Pradesh can check the results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results declared, direct link here (Santosh Kumar )

The Board has announced the Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on April 1, 2026.

Direct link to check HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2026

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on result link and a new page will open.

3. Again click on HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the page.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 12 results was announced on May 17. A total of 86373 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 71591 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.16%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.