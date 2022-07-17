ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE class 10th result today at cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of the ICSE Class 10 exams on Sunday, July 17. The results for the ICSE examination for the academic year 2022 will be made accessible through the CISCE's "Careers" portal, and the organization's website, www.cisce.org and through SMS.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams were conducted in April- May 2022.

ICSE 10th resht edult: How to check

1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Check and take print out for future reference