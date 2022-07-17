ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org 

Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or class 10th result on Sunday, July 17. Once the results are out it will be available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams started on April 26, 2022. The ICSE or class 10th examinations concluded on May 23.

This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams were conducted in April- May 2022.

The CISCE results for semester 1 exams were declared in March this year.