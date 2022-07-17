Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org
ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org

  • CISCE will announce ICSE or class 10 board exam results on July 17 at cisce.org. Check latest updates on the ICSE results here:
ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org
ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 07:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or class 10th result on Sunday, July 17. Once the results are out it will be available on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

"The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

 The ICSE Class 10 exams started on April 25 and ISC Class 12 exams started on April 26, 2022. The ICSE or class 10th examinations concluded on May 23. 

This year CISCE conducted ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 in two semesters. The Semester 1 exams were conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and Semester 2 exams were conducted in April- May 2022.

The CISCE  results for semester 1 exams were declared in March this year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    ICSE result 2022

    The Class 10 or ICSE exams lasted for 1 hour 30 minutes

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    CISCE ISCE result today

    "The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    CISCE ISCE result 2022

    CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e., Semester 1 Examination held in November and December year 2021 and Semester 2 Examination held in April/May year 2022 for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels.

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:20 AM IST

    ICSE result 2022

    The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the principal's login ID and password.

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    CISCE class 10th result today

    Apart from the official website Students can also receive marks via SMS or through Digilocker app.

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:15 AM IST

    ICSE result 2022: List of websites

    cisce.org

    results.cisce.org

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:04 AM IST

    ICSE result 2022

    The CISCE ICSE class 10th examination commenced on April 25 and ended on May 23.

  • Jul 17, 2022 06:51 AM IST

    CISCE ICSE result: How to check

    1)Visit the official results website of CISCE

    2) On the homepage, click on the result link

    3) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

    4) Enter your UID, Index number, and Captcha

    5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

    6) Check and take print out for future reference.

  • Jul 17, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2022

    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 17

Topics
icse board exam result class 10 + 1 more
board exams

ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org 

  • CISCE will announce ICSE or class 10 board exam results on July 17 at cisce.org. Check latest updates on the ICSE results here:
ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org
ICSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th results today at cisce.org
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 07:38 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
