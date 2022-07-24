ISC Result 2022: 99.38 % students pass CISCE 12 exam, 18 are top scores

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 has been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The students can check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. For updates follow ISC class 12th result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 18 candidates have secured first position in ISC class 12th examination 2022. All the toppers have scored 99.75% marks.

This year a total of 96,940 candidates appeared for the examination. The over all pass percentage is 99.38%. This year Girls have performed better than Boys, with a 99.52 percent pass percent. A 99.26% pass rate has been attained by boys.

The ICSE class 10th examination was conducted for a total of 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, 99.97% were declared pass. Girls overperformed boys with 99.98%, whereas for boys it was 99.97%.

Here's the direct link to check the result

A total of 50,761 Boys have passed the examination and 45,579 girls have passed the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to check ISC result 2022

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON