JAC 10th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Matric result at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 21. All the concerned candidates of class 10th can check their results on the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/. The direct link has not been released by the Board yet.

For updates follow JAC class 10th live blog.

Direct link to check Jharkhand Class 10 Result on HT Portal

Jharkhand Board Exams were conducted from March 24, 2022 onwards. The Class 10, 12 examination will be conducted in offline mode with strict compliance to COVID19 protocols. The Class 10 board examination in the state will conclude on April 20.

This year around 8 lakh students have registered themselves to appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state.

JAC Class 10th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Matric result

Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/

On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

Key in your credentials and login

Click on the submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy for future use.