JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 result on HT Portal

Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th Result 2022 on June 21, 2022. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 result will be announced at 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examinations for Science stream can check the result on HT Portal.

The Class 10 results will also be available to candidates on jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in after declaration.

The Board conducted the examination for class 12 from March 24 till April 25, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from February 6 to February 27, 2022 in the state. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state this year. The exams were conducted in offline mode. Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check JAC 12th Result 2022 Science Result on HT Portal

JAC 12th Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal

To check the result on HT Portal, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit hindustantimes.com

Click on Education link and then to board exam link available on the page.

Press on JAC 12th Result 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

