JAC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Commerce & Arts Jharkhand Class 12 results declared

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today, May 30 at 3: 30pm. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be available on the official websites of the board at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from the official websites results will be available on the HT Portal. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 live updates.

JAC Commerce & Arts Jharkhand Class 12 results today at 3:30pm(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

JAC class 12 Arts result direct link

JAC class 12th Commerce result direct link

Around 8 lakh students took JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams this year. The JAC class 12th examination was held from March 14 to April 5.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023 at HT Portal

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2023 at HT Portal

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts and Commerce stream Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need