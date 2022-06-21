JAC Jharkhand board 12th Result 2022 out: Link for Inter science marks

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Jharkhand board 12th Result 2022. The intermediate science result was declared by the Board officials at 2.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal.

Along with this website, the result link is also available on official websites at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state and candidates of science stream can check the results by following these simple steps given below. Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Live Updates

Official website to check Class 12 result

Direct link to check Class 12 Result on HT Portal

JAC Jharkhand board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC result on jacresults.com.

Click on JAC Jharkhand board 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board conducted the examination for class 12 from March 24 till April 25, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from February 6 to February 27, 2022 in the state.