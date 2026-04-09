Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: KSEAB Class 12th results out at karresults.nic.in, here's how to check
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been declared. The steps to check the KSEAB Class 12th results can be checked here.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results for the 2026 academic session. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam can check the results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Following the conclusion of the evaluation process for the examinations held between February 28 and March 17, the board will host the press conference to announce the performance statistics across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
With the digital links now active, students can transition from the stress of anticipation to planning their higher education journeys.
Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to check results
For students eager to see their scores, the board has simplified the online retrieval process. You can access your results by following these specific steps:
- Official Portals: Navigate to the primary result website at karresults.nic.in or the main board site at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
- The Result Link: On the homepage, look for and click the link labelled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026".
- Input Credentials: You will be prompted to enter your Registration Number exactly as it appears on your hall ticket and select your specific Subject Stream (Arts, Commerce, or Science) from the dropdown menu.
- Instant View: After clicking 'Submit,' your subject-wise marks and qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.
- Documentation: It is essential to download the digital marksheet and take a clear printout for your records, as this will be required for provisional college admissions.
Recognising that result days can lead to heavy server loads, the KSEAB integrated with the DigiLocker platform to provide verified digital copies of marksheets and migration certificates, which are legally valid for all official purposes. Also, an SMS service was made available for those with limited internet access. For students who feel their marks do not accurately reflect their performance, the board will soon announce the dates for re-evaluation and the supplementary exams, ensuring that everyone has a fair path forward in their academic career.{{/usCountry}}
Recognising that result days can lead to heavy server loads, the KSEAB integrated with the DigiLocker platform to provide verified digital copies of marksheets and migration certificates, which are legally valid for all official purposes. Also, an SMS service was made available for those with limited internet access. For students who feel their marks do not accurately reflect their performance, the board will soon announce the dates for re-evaluation and the supplementary exams, ensuring that everyone has a fair path forward in their academic career.{{/usCountry}}