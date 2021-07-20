Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 declared, list of websites to check marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 declared today, July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the list of websites to check marks given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 today, list of websites to check marks(Shutterstock)

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declarfed Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 today, July 20, 2021. The result for Class 12 will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered for Class 12 result can check their result on the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

This year the Class 12 exams was cancelled by the state government keeping under consideration the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams this year. The result can be checked by candidates in the list of websites given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 live updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021: List of websites

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in (Now available)

pue.kar.nic.in

As per the evaluation criteria, the regular or fresher II PUC students will be promoted to the next class by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the I PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of 2nd PUC.

On the other hand, the private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state. Moreover, the Board will promote the repeater students who have enrolled themselves for the exam with a minimum passing marks along with 5 percent grace marks.

