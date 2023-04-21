Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check Karnataka Class 12 results is available on the official site of Karresults at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Supplementary exam registration to begin today

The Board will start supplementary registration for Class 12 students from today onwards. As per the press statement issued by the Board, the registration will begin from the date of announcement of results and can be applied till April 26, 2023 without fine. The registration process with fine will begin on April 27 and will close on May 2, 2023.

The time table for supplementary examination will be notified in the las week of April. Failed students who want to appear for supplementary exam can do it on the official site of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

TheMarks Card cum Applications (MCA) for failed candidates will not be issued from this year onwards. The Principals should collect the fee from FAILED Candidates of MARCH - 2023 Examination if they are willing to appear for II PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 on the basis of the result sheets itself provided by the Board.

Students excluding SC, ST and C-1 category will have to pay ₹140/- as supplementary fees for one subject, ₹270 for two subjects, ₹400/- for three or more subjects.

Official Notice Here

