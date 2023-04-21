Meet Ananya, Karnataka PUC II topper, who scored 600 out of 600

Karnataka PUC II result 2023: Revision, revision, and more revision proved to be the winning formula for 18-year-old Ananya KA, a Class 12 commerce student at Alvas PU College in Moodbidri, Mangalore. She not only topped her subject but also emerged as the overall topper in the Karnataka II PUC exam, the results of which were declared on Friday, April 21. Ananya KA, 18-year-old, Class 12 commerce student at Alvas PU College in Moodbidri, Mangalore. She has topped the Karnataka II PUC exam. The results were announced on Friday, April 21. (Handout)

Ananya, the daughter of retired CRPF army officer Ashok KE and government primary school teacher Nalini, achieved a perfect score (600/600) in her commerce exams. She had previously scored 97.46% in her Class 10 board exams.

Ananya dedicated five hours to studying daily, with additional hours during holidays. She completed nine to ten revisions for each subject before her exams, relying solely on the study materials provided by her institution. "Revisions helped me a lot in achieving success in exams," she said.

In an interview with HT Digital, Ananya shared her aspirations to become a Company Secretary (CS) and possibly enroll in an LLB program during her articleship.

Ananya credits her success to her parents, college chairman Dr. Mohan Alva, Principal Mohammed Sadakath, and her teachers. She expressed gratitude for Dr. Alva's financial assistance, which took the form of a fee concession and greatly helped in her educational journey.

Initially joining Alvas PU College for sports, Ananya was forced to change her focus in her second year after suffering a spinal cord injury. "I concentrated more on my studies in the second year," Ananya said.

Ananya believes that social media is not harmful for students who exercise self-control. She particularly enjoys studying economics but gives equal importance to all subjects. In addition to academics, Ananya's hobbies include sports, singing, and reading books.

