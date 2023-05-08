Karnataka SSLC Class 10th results releasing today on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final exam results will be announced today, May 8, 2023. As per the official notice, KSEEB will announce Karnataka SSLC results 2023 at 10 am and students can view their marks online after 11 am. Karnataka Class 10th results will be available on karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC result 2023 live updates.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10th results today on karresults.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

SSLC annual exams in Karnataka were held from March 31 to April 14. The board will announce these results at a press conference scheduled for 10 am.

Karnataka SSLC answer keys were released on April 17, 2023 . The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets started on April 21.

This year, over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination.

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: How to check

Go to karresults.nic.in. On the home page, open the link to view Karnataka SSLC result 2023. Enter the asked login credentials. Submit and download your result.