Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date & Time: KSEEB 10th result on May 19 at 12.30 pm

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date & Time. The KSEEB 10th result will be declared on May 19, 2022 at 12.30 pm. The direct link to check result will be available on the official website at 1 pm onwards.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC board examination can check their respective results through the official site of Karnataka SSLC on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The results will be available on these two websites. There is no other website where the results can be checked by all appeared candidates.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 date was confirmed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka on his official Twitter handle on May 13, 2022.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11, 2022 in the state. The provisional answer key was released on April 12, 2022 on the official website. A total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka had registered for SSLC exams this year out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The examination was conducted in 3440 centres across the state.

