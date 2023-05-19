Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Class 10 board examination can check DHSE Kerala 10th Result on results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: DHSE Kerala 10th Result out, direct link here (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The direct link to check results is given below. Candidates can check results on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in as well.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result direct link

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala SSLC examinations were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. SSLC mock exams were held from February 27 to March 3, 2023. Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC public examination 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, Kerala SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state. The overall pass percentage was 99.26%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON