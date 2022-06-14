Kerala board SSLC result 2022 date and time: 10th results tomorrow at 2pm

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examination result will be declared on June 15 has confirmed. Once declared, students will get their results on keralaresults.nic.in and the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The time for declaration of Kerala SSLC result 2022 is 2 pm.

As seen in previous years, Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty is likely to announce SSLC results, following which the result link will be activated on the websites.

Results data like number of students and pass percentage will be announced in the press conference.

Those who could not appear in these exams will be given another chance to pass Class 10 through SAY (save a year) exam, details of which will be announced along with main exam results.

How to check Kerala SSLC result

Go to the websites mentioned above.

Click on the SSLC result link.

Login with the required information.

Result will be displayed.

Check your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022 at various exam centers across the state. IT practical exams were conducted from March 10 to March 19, 2022.

