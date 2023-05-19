Kerala SSLC result 2023: 99.70% students pass Kerala 10th exam

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC result 2023. The Kerala 10th results can be checked by candidates on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and also at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

Kerala SSLC result 2023

This year 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC public examination 2023. The overall pass percentage is 99.70%.

Students who are not happy with their marks will have the option to apply for re-checking of marks. Those who do not pass the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify. Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Kerala SSLC result 2023: How to check

Visit the official websites given above.

Click on SSLC Kerala Results 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, Kerala SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state. The overall pass percentage was 99.26%. The results was announced on June 15, 2023.